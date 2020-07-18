Backstage reason that reportedly led to Bianca Belair's absence from WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair made her main roster debut earlier this year. However, after just a couple of appearances, the former NXT Superstar was nowhere to be seen on RAW.

After sending months away from WWE television, Bianca Belair made her return on the go-home show of RAW ahead of Extreme Rules. She came as an ally of Ruby Riott who was alone while facing the wrath of The IIconics.

This surprise alliance with Bianca Belair made things even for Ruby Riott, and the two Superstars went on to take on Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Bianca Belair's return to WWE created a buzz in the WWE Universe and fans were curious to know the backstage details surrounding the Superstar.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue discussed Bianca Belair's current run in WWE in details.

Why was Bianca Belair missing from the WWE television and what's next for her?

Tom Colohue revealed that Bianca Belair was originally scheduled to team up with The Street Profits and take on Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega. However, extended feuds and Austin Theory's exit from that group complicated this storyline.

As for Bianca Belair's return to WWE and new-found friendship with Ruby Riott, Tom Colohue noted that it was a one-time affair. He further stated that the creative hiatus resulted in Bianca Belair's long-term absence from RAW, but she is now expected to make regular appearances when the Street profits return.

"The plan for Bianca Belair this week was just the one match. She was essentially filling in space for Liv Morgan who will eventually rejoin Ruby Riott. Bianca Belair does not have any long-term feud with the people in the ring. Currently, Liv Morgan isn't available, and hence, Bianca Belair is being used in her place."

"It's the same situation as Shayna Baszler. Creative hiatus. That's all it is. They brought her in with the idea being that The Street Profits and Bianca Belair would be squaring off against Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega. Of course, Austin Theory was in the group at that point, and that's what made things difficult because they needed to tell the story with him."

"But what happened was that the feud between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders ended up taking months. And I liked it personally, I know not everyone will agree with that but that feud took so long and Bianca Belair, in that feud, will take on Sarah Logan. But Sarah Logan was released by the company. So, there were a lot of moving parts, and a lot of things went wrong that just resulted in a creative hiatus. But now, Bianca Belair is back. We obviously have the Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Graza. So, we should expect to see a lot more of her."

Bianca Belair is one of the most promising Superstars in the WWE Women's Division. The creative might not have any ideas for her at the moment, but they will soon have her involved in good, compelling feuds on RAW.