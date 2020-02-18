Backstage reason why UFC Hall of Famer was at WWE Performance Center

Ortiz was at the Performance Center recently

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz was recently at the WWE Performance Center, and many fans were wondering why he was in WWE.

According to PWInsider, the 45-year-old was at the Performance Center to have an "introductory meeting" with WWE. WWE and Ortiz wanted to see if him being a part of the company would be a good fit, and hence a brief run at the Performance Center.

PWInsider.com is told Ortiz's visit was something of an introductory meeting spread out over several days so Ortiz, a lifelong pro wrestling fan, and WWE could feel each other out and see if the two sides might be able to work together down the line. Ortiz did some pro wrestling training and familiarized himself with the WWE system while there. We are told it was very much a "let's feel each other out" sort of situation.

Ortiz is a pro wrestling fan, and previously expressed his desire to be a part of WWE. He was briefly with Impact Wrestling, first in 2005 and 2013. The MMA star is a UFC Hall of Famer, having held the Light Heavyweight Championship, while also fighting with Bellator.

Also Read: WWE Rumors - Another UFC legend begins training with the company; will they sign him?

In an earlier interview with PWInsider, Ortiz spoke about facing someone like Brock Lesnar or Cain Velasquez in MMA and then having a match in pro wrestling:

You know, I've seen that Cain Velasquez is taking the step over to develop pro wrestling, so that would be a good one. Or even someone like Brock Lesnar would be another good one, and vice versa. You come over here, I'd go over there. And you know, whatever they have for my future. I'm willing to work hard and just show that hard work pays off and just dedicate myself to the fight ahead of me.

If Ortiz joins WWE, he could follow in the footsteps of Cain Velasquez, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler, in transitioning successfully from MMA to pro wrestling.