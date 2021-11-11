Backstage update on deeply personal feud for Rey Mysterio - Reports

It appears that plans are in place for Rey Mysterio to feud with his son Dominik on WWE programming soon.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast, the breakup between Rey and Dominik Mysterio is happening soon, and that it will lead to a feud between the two WWE Superstars.

"Spoke with a source at WWE. The breakup and feud is happening soon," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

Should Rey Mysterio wrestle his son Dominik at WrestleMania?

For months now, there have been subtle hints that there's been growing tension between father and son.

Before the move to WWE RAW, Sami Zayn was playing an instrumental role in driving a wedge between the Mysterios. Unfortunately, with Zayn remaining on SmackDown, that role will have to fall to someone else going forward.

Dominik Mysterio recently had his spot on the RAW Survivor Series team taken away from him by Adam Pearce when he placed him in the form of a qualifier match against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

While the storyline that took place on RAW might not play a factor in Dominik's eventual heel turn, when WWE eventually pulls the trigger, this will undoubtedly be the biggest storyline of his young career.

Depending on when the split takes place and what kind of plans are in place, WWE might be able to drag out the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Dominik all the way to WrestleMania.

With the event being another two-night affair, they are going to need as many big matches as possible.

