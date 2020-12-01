Backstage update on Jeff Hardy's injury following scary moment on RAW

Jeff Hardy faced Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match on RAW last night. Hardy won the match after he hit Elias, who was on a table out at ringside, with a Swanton Bomb. However, he hit his head against the steel steps on the way down and it looked pretty nasty. Despite the scary moment Hardy still managed to cover Elias for the win.

Update on Jeff Hardy's condition following RAW

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Jeff Hardy's condition. Meltzer said:

"They should not have done it anywhere near the steps, in hindsight of course, because that was a scary looking fall and he was knocked loopy. I mean, you could see it. You know, they went right to the finish because well, that was the finish. I haven't officially heard how Jeff is but he was knocked loopy. This was not a good thing at all."

Bryan Alvarez added that he had been told that Jeff Hardy is fine:

"The word I got was that he was okay and I don't know what that means. I've heard that about a lot of people that have been banged on the head but I think too a degree, actually going through the table did slow him down but he still banged the back of his head on the steps."

Dave Meltzer then said that there was a possibility that Jeff Hardy could have a concussion:

"He hit the back of his head and he grabbed it right away and he was walking around like he was hurting real bad. That wasn't a sell. I mean he was looking there seeing if his head was split open which it didn't appear that he did but I had heard that there was kind of an expectation that he had a concussion but he hadn't been diagnosed as having one. That wouldn't come until just yet anyway."

We don't yet have an official update on Jeff Hardy's condition from WWE. However, it thankfully does not appear to be anything serious.

