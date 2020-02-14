WWE Rumors - Backstage update on former US Champion's contract status

Rusev will be returning to the ring soon

One WWE Superstar who has been conspicuous by his absence from WWE television is former United States Champion Rusev. Rusev was in the midst of a storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley when he was taken off television, reportedly do to a contract dispute with WWE.

However, we now know that the Bulgarian Brute will return to a WWE ring later this month at Super Showdown where he will be part of a six-man gauntlet match along with AJ Styles, Andrade, Erick Rowan, Bobby Lashley and R-Truth.

Dave Meltzer gave an update of Rusev's contract issues with the WWE in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to the Observer, despite Rusev returning to the ring soon, his issues with WWE management have not yet been resolved.

The Observer also noted that despite what the outcome of Rusev's contract issues are, he still has a significant amount of time left in his current contract with the WWE.

Here's what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated on Rusev's return:

Also announced is New Day defending the Smackdown tag team titles against The Miz & John Morrison, and a six-man gauntlet series (meaning five matches in theory) from Raw for the Tuwaiq Trophy. The match has A.J. Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, Erick Rowan and R-Truth. Rusev being announced for the show is not a sign that his contract issues are settled, but he still has plenty of time left on his current deal.

Rusev has the potential to be a big star in WWE but it seems like the company hasn't really believed in him since his loss to WrestleMania. Do you think Rusev can still become a star in WWE? Sound off in the comments.