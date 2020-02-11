WWE Rumors - Frustrated former champions turn down new contracts; ask for their release again

The Revival look set to leave WWE

It has long been rumored that former SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, The Revival, want to leave the WWE after being unhappy with their creative direction and the way WWE handles tag-team wrestling.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer had a new update regarding The Revival. According to Meltzer, The Revival were offered lucrative new 5 year contracts last week and according to Meltzer, "WWE greatly increased their offer". He went on to add that The Revival had turned down the latest contract offer and had promptly asked for their release again.

ALSO READ: 6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW - Possible plans for Edge, Paul Heyman set to push Superstar

Meltzer also gave an update on when Scott Dawson and Scott Wilder's contracts will expire. According to Meltzer, their contracts were supposed to be up a few months ago but they had time added on due to the period they had missed due to injury. Meltzer also added that as of now, their contracts could expire sometime in April, soon after WrestleMania.

The Revival are considered by many fans to be one of the best tag-teams in the world, something they haven't really been able to showcase on the WWE main roster. Rumors suggest that Dash and Dawson are set to head over to All Elite Wrestling when their WWE contracts expire.

A fan on Twitter recently asked Scott Dawson about his unhappiness in WWE, saying that he couldn't always be champion. Dawson replied that it wasn't about being champion and that he wanted some more creative freedom. Check out Dawson's tweet below:

I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 9, 2020

WWE are doing everything they can at this point to tie The Revival down to new contracts. However, it seems that Dash and Dawson have their minds set to leave the company.

If The Revival sign with AEW, how do you think their run will go? Sound off in the comments section.