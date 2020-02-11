6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible plans for Edge, Paul Heyman set to push Superstar

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What did WWE subtly hint at on RAW?

WWE are really upping their game as we edge closer to WrestleMania with another fantastic episode of RAW tonight. The main event saw Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders joining forces to take on Seth Rollins and his followers - Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain.

Tonight's show also saw the Street Profits return to the ring again as the faced Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss. We also saw NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley show up on RAW again to try and goad Charlotte Flair into challenging her.

Tonight's show also saw WWE give us some subtle hints regarding the future direction of the show as we head closer to WrestleMania season.

ALSO READ: Frustrated WWE Superstar reveals what's more important than being champion

#6 Aleister Black is set for a big push

Aleister Black has been on a winning streak in recent weeks and it continued tonight on RAW. Black went one-on-one with Akira Tozawa, pinning the Japanese Superstar after hitting him with the Black Mass.

Black then took the mic after his victory and sent out a warning to everyone in the future who would step into the ring with him. It looks like WWE and Paul Heyman have big plans for Black and it will be interesting to see what Black will be doing at WrestleMania.

#5 Samoa Joe was not suspended for a wellness policy violation

Samoa Joe

Reports surfaced last week that Samoa Joe was possibly suspended for a Wellness Policy violation. However, with Joe returning to RAW tonight to help Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders, it looks pretty clear that Samoa Joe was not suspended.

Advertisement

Joe went on to team up with Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders in the main event where they faced Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain.

1 / 5 NEXT