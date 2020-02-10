Jeff Jarrett predicts big things in WWE SmackDown Superstar's future

Jeff Jarrett

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was recently interviewed by Metro.co.uk. The WWE legend spoke about his return to the WWE ring at the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble and predicted big things for Elias in WWE.

Speaking about Elias, Jarrett spoke about his "upside" and what made him such a unique Superstar. Here's what Jarrett said:

He’s got a huge upside. His injury last year was unfortunate, because he was really starting to get on a roll. He’s got something that you can’t teach, that you can’t coach, that you can’t manufacture. He’s got a unique set of skills. He’s got an aura about him, a charisma about him that’s very unique.

The fact that he can play, and sing, and wrestle, and write music, and tie it all together – it makes him a very entertaining character.’

Jarrett was also asked about his return to during the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble match:

It was a lot of fun, and what a way to return – that surprise spot in Royal Rumble is always a lot of fun, and obviously Edge returning this year in Houston was incredible.

In the Royal Rumble, that match in and of itself is 30 entrants. When they’re coming out, you don’t know who, you don’t know in what order. Yeah, there was a lot of components in that match so it was a lot of fun. I’m very happy with the way it turned out!