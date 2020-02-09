Frustrated WWE Superstar reveals what's more important than being champion

Will The Revival end up leaving WWE?

The Revival have been public in the past that they are unhappy at the way WWE handle the tag-team wrestling. It also looks like Dash and Dawson have turned down lucrative contracts to re-sign with the WWE and look set to leave the company when their current contracts expire.

The Revival are one of the best tag-teams in the world, something they repeatedly proved down in NXT, but haven't really gotten to do so on the main roster despite title success. The duo are 2-time RAW Tag-Team Champions and former SmackDown Tag-Team Champions.

A fan recently took to Twitter to to tell Scott Dawson about the depth of the SmackDown tag division, telling Dawson that The Revival "can't always be champions". Dawson replied, saying that being champion wasn't the issue and that he wanted some degree of creative control. Here's what Dawson had to say:

I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 9, 2020

It's been reported that Scott Dawson and Dash Wiler's contracts are up later this year. If they leave WWE, All Elite Wrestling seems their most likely destination. Will The Revival be a success if they sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments.