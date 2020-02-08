Bray Wyatt blames Goldberg for big mistake he made early in his career

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been dominant since he returned to WWE as The Fiend. The current Universal Champion has felled every challenger to come up against him thus far but at WWE Super ShowDown, he's in for one of the toughest matches of his career against Goldberg.

Goldberg made his return to SmackDown on last night's episode, returning to do a backstage segment. Goldberg was interrupted during his promo by Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House news segment.

Goldberg didn't take kindly to being interrupted and told Wyatt that intimidation wouldn't work. He followed up by telling The Fiend that he was next.

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter after SmackDown ended and blamed Goldberg for a tattoo he'd gotten earlier on in his life. The tattoo has a similar style to Goldberg's so we see where Wyatt is coming from. You can check out the Tweet by Bray Wyatt below:

Here's a better look at the tattoo from a photo from Bray Wyatt's run as Husky Harris:

Husky Harris

The Fiend's next title defense will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown. Will Goldberg be the first WWE Superstar to pin The Fiend?

