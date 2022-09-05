Backstage update on why Paul Heyman missed WWE's Clash at the Castle

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had no choice but to go out alone at Clash at the Castle this past weekend since The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman had all been written off WWE TV.

While there were rumors that all four men had remained in the United States and not made the trip across the pond, this wasn't actually the case.

According to a report by PWInsider, Paul Heyman was backstage at the show, but he just didn't appear on screen alongside Roman Reigns because he is still selling the injuries that he sustained at SummerSlam.

"While it was noted Paul Heyman wasn't there yesterday in Cardiff on commentary, he was actually backstage working at the show."

Reigns were forced to rely on his cousin NXT superstar Solo Sikoa in Cardiff, Wales, since none of The Bloodline were able to help him fend off Drew McIntyre with the United Kingdom behind him.

Why has Paul Heyman been absent from WWE TV?

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen since SummerSlam, because The Wise Man put himself in the path of Brock Lesnar in order to help preserve the title reign of The Tribal Chief.

This ended badly for Heyman since his former client didn't think twice about delivering an F5 through announce table and leaving him lying in his wake.

After the match, Heyman was helped to the back, but given his injuries, it's clear that he needed to take some time away to sell the fact that he's not a wrestler, and it's one of the business's most devastating moves.

As of writing, it's unclear what the plan is concerning Paul Heyman's return to SmackDown.

