Backstage update on Tegan Nox plans following Becky Lynch's Injury - Reports

Becky Lynch reportedly suffered an injury and is not cleared to compete on tonight's WWE RAW. Her planned opponent, Tegan Nox, may still have plans for the show.

For those unaware, popular sources like BWE and Fightful recently reported that The Man is not cleared to compete on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. While she was supposed to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox at the show, that match will apparently not be taking place.

A recent report from BWE on X has also shared insight about backstage plans for Nox tonight. According to the report, she is still available and will be involved in a few segments and also a match on WWE RAW. As of yet, there is no clarity about what segments and matches she will be involved in.

Becky Lynch had an incredible match with Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy and is still not cleared to compete in the aftermarch. While Tegan Nox couldn't compete due to her opponent's injury, the two will expectedly have a match for Becky's NXT Women's Championship very soon.

