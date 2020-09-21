The Forgotten Sons have not been seen on WWE television for a while. The group consisting of Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake were pulled from television following a controversial Tweet from Ryker. Ryker's Tweet in support of President Donald Trump during the George Floyd protests. Ryker's Tweet drew widespread criticism and the group have not been seen on WWE television since.

We now have a new update on the Forgotten Sons from Fightful Select. According to the report, WWE have recently had meetings regarding the group and there have been talks of bringing the group back to television. Fightful has also reported that Edge has spoken to members of the group and has given them advice. According to the report, creative has also been told to make plans for the Forgotten Sons and to come up with a storyline for them. However, there has been no talk regarding Jaxson Ryker's status in the faction and whether he will be a part of the group going forward.

Why the Forgotten Sons have not been on WWE television

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

The Forgotten Sons were called up to the WWE main roster earlier this year, following WrestleMania 36 which was held in the Performance Center. The trio of Jaxon Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake made their main roster debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. After beating the Lucha House Party on their debut, the Forgotte Sons went on to beat the New Day on an episode of SmackDown. However, the failed to win the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way match at the Money In The Bank PPV.

I’m just keeping him nameless because he’s a sorry ass motherfucker who I refuse to let ride my coattails. He gets no love from me. He gets no rub from me. And if he would like to discuss it in person we have enough mutual acquaintances that he will be able to find me easily. https://t.co/IW25S376L4 — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020

The group were abruptly pulled from television after Jaxson Ryker posted a Tweet in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Amid reports of police brutality and use of tear gas on peaceful protesters, Ryker's Tweet in support of US Preseident Donald Trump drew criticism from the locker room as well as former wrestlers and fans. Among those who came out and hit back at Ryker on Twitter were former WWE Champion Batista.