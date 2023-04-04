Bad Bunny assaulted: Are he and Damian Priest friends? Details on their real-life relationship after WWE RAW incident

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest may have competed together at WrestleMania, but after RAW, their relationship might be heading in a different direction. Priest is allied with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, and they've continued to torment Rey Mysterio even after WrestleMania 39.

Dominik attacked Rey again after the latter's match against Austin Theory on the latest episode of the red brand. Bad Bunny, however, tried to even the odds by punching Dominik. Priest didn't let his friend get away with it as he decked the bystander and put him through the announcers' table.

After an assault on a non-wrestler like Bad Bunny, are he and Damian Priest still friends? The short answer is that off-screen, they are still friends. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have fought each other numerous times, and they are still friends.

The two former tag team partners might be like brothers on and off screen; sometimes, brothers fight. The former United States Champion has changed a lot since he teamed up with the multi-platinum recording artist.

Despite currently being at odds, Priest and his former tag team partner have been friends for a while. What went down on the latest episode of RAW was only a way to set up a storyline for the upcoming Backlash event.

Bad Bunny helped Rey Mysterio overcome Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39

Bad Bunny initially teamed up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. The duo were successful in Bad Bunny's first official match in WWE.

After the tag team bout, he competed in last year's Royal Rumble. Like many other WWE stars, he was eliminated by that year's winner, Brock Lesnar.

Priest and the host of WrestleMania Backlash might have begun as friends in WWE, but they are now on opposing sides. Priest has helped Dominik Mysterio antagonize Rey Mysterio, but the megastar has stepped up twice over the last few days to help Rey.

At WrestleMania 39, when Dominik tried to cheat against his father, the artist jumped up from his spot at the Spanish announcers' desk to pull the chain out of Dominik's hands. This led to a distraction that was taken advantage of by Rey Mysterio. The Hall of Famer hit his son with the 619 and Frog Splash to seal the victory.

On the latest episode of RAW, Dominik confronted Bunny after his actions at 'Mania. The award-winning artist tried to reason with Dominik, but it didn't work. Priest intervened, decking his one-time friend.

It will likely lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash in Puerto Rico. The Grammy-winning artist is the host of the event, but due to his stardom, he will likely pull double duty alongside Rey Mysterio against Priest and Dominik.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes