Wrestling veteran feels WWE is failing to entice new fans with celebrities like Bad Bunny 

Bad Bunny wrestled at WrestleMania 37 in 2021
Bad Bunny wrestled at WrestleMania 37 in 2021
Thomas Crack
Thomas Crack
Modified May 26, 2022 09:01 PM IST
News

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that the Stamford-based company fails to attract new audiences despite featuring celebrities like Bad Bunny.

For many years now, wrestling promoters have looked to bring in famous individuals to grab more mainstream attention from outside the business. Several notable names like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Logan Paul have appeared on WWE programming over the years.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Vince Russo stated that celebrities like Bad Bunny are great for the wrestling business. However, such inclusions rarely bring in new long-term fans to the promotion's product.

"They don't because you don't hook them, that's why they don't stay around. Using Bad Bunny and all that stuff is a great business ploy if you hook those extra viewers when they tune in but they never do." Russo added: "After WrestleMania, you're gonna get a huge audience and we would do everything. To grab that audience, these were potential new viewers. It wasn't a one-and-done, for the last 20 years, you could look at the huge numbers Monday. After WrestleMania, the following week they're right back where they started." (From 24:31 to 25:30)
Look back at Bad Bunny's must-see WWE moments! #WWEPlaylist @sanbenito https://t.co/ac5lOXh0bx

The Puerto Rican artist has had some memorable moments in WWE. However, like many other celebrities over the years, his presence has rarely contributed to a long-term storyline.

Former champion on Bad Bunny in WWE

In a tag team match, John Morrison and The Miz took on the Grammy Award winner and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. The former recently gave his thoughts on how the rapper fared during his run with the company.

Speaking on The Delz Show, Morrison had nothing but praise for Bunny following their match last year.

"There has been no celebrity with WWE that has been as much of a fan and worked as hard as that dude. I understand why he's successful at what he does." (H/T Fightful)
GO AHEAD, BAD BUNNY!!!#WrestleMania @sanbenito @mikethemiz https://t.co/ZmFUcqgHO7

The 28-year-old won over many fans in the crowd as well as the superstars in the back that night after showcasing a vast array of impressive moves at the Show of Shows.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and NBC Sports Boston.

