Bad Bunny may be in trouble with Kendall Jenner after WWE Backlash, given her history with famous faction

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner could have an amusing disagreement over the latter's history with a popular faction nWo Wolfpac.

At WWE Backlash 2023, the Puerto Rican rapper defeated Damian Priest in an epic encounter. The contest saw interferences by The Judgment Day and The LWO, with Bunny eventually winning the San Juan Street Fight. It goes without saying that the 29-year-old star is now incredibly loyal to The LWO after what the faction did for him at Backlash.

As per recent sightings and reports, Bad Bunny is dating American model Kendall Jenner. No concrete news has come out yet in regard to the rumored relationship, though. Interestingly, Bunny is now aligned with a faction that was once beaten up by the legendary nWo Wolfpac. Shortly after the infamous "Fingerpoke of Doom" on WCW Nitro, nWo Wolfpac beat up The LWO on an episode of WCW Thunder.

For those unaware, Kendall Jenner wore an nWo Wolfpac T-shirt at a Michael Kors show during New York City's Fashion Week, back in 2017. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was quite thrilled over the popular star rocking the T-shirt.

What are the chances of Bad Bunny bringing Kendall Jenner to WWE TV?

If Bunny is indeed dating Kendall Jenner, many WWE fans would love for him to introduce her on WWE TV. Jenner's presence on WWE TV would be nothing short of massive, and lead to huge mainstream coverage.

Jenner's potential appearance could focus on her short-lived affiliation with nWo Wolfpac. This could lead to some light banter between the two stars and would make for quite an entertaining 10-minute segment.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner's history with nWo Wolfpac? Would you like to see her on WWE TV in the near future?

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes