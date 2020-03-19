Baron Corbin 'frustrated' with current role in WWE

Jeff Hardy defeated Baron Corbin on the latest episode of SmackDown

Corbin wants the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Rock to work with him

Baron Corbin has admitted that he feels frustrated that he now has to “scratch and claw” his way back into WWE main events following the conclusion of his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

The two Superstars were involved in a five-month storyline on SmackDown from October 2019 to February 2020, culminating with Reigns defeating his long-term rival in a steel cage match at Super ShowDown.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Corbin mentioned that he has headlined live events in matches against Reigns and Seth Rollins for most of the last 18 months, but he still does not feel that WWE has “handed him the ball” to become one of the company’s top guys.

The 2019 King of the Ring winner added that he wants to be in a position where high-profile names like Brock Lesnar and The Rock are requesting to work with him.

“I want that spot [with Lesnar and The Rock]. That’s why it’s a double-edged sword for me because you [WWE] put me up there at the top but you’re not handing me the ball. Give me the ball, so now I’m frustrated going, ‘What do I got to do to take that?’ And then I’ve finished with Roman, so I have to cycle back through, so now I’ve got to scratch and claw to get back to that top spot.”

Baron Corbin’s WWE career in 2020

So far in 2020, Baron Corbin has suffered back-to-back PPV defeats against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and Super ShowDown, while he also lost a Loser Eats Dog Food six-man tag team match on SmackDown in January.

His most recent televised match ended in a defeat against the returning Jeff Hardy on last week’s episode of SmackDown, which took place without any fans at the Performance Center.