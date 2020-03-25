Baron Corbin makes embarrassing admission about his journey to WWE

King Corbin made a stunning revelation about his past.

"It's not a good thing," admits the former United States Champion.

"It's not a good thing" - Baron Corbin has made an admission

It takes a brave man to admit his mistakes, they say – there’s an argument then, that Baron Corbin is a very brave man indeed!

The 35-year-old, known as King Corbin, is currently one of Friday Night SmackDown’s top stars, and a former Money in the Bank ladder match winner and the United States Champion.

And while his persona and on-screen attitude leave a lot to be desired in the eyes of many, few can argue the fact that he certainly turns heads and makes headlines with almost anything he does or says.

The former Golden Gloves Boxing Champion wasn’t always an accomplished in-ring performer, mind you. While he has a rich background as a professional sportsman, his credentials as a wrestler took time to become established.

He broke into the business via NXT in 2012 before making his way up to the ‘main’ roster four years later, but he is one of a few stars to have picked up very little wrestling experience anywhere else prior to joining WWE.

Anyone who wondered how or why that is got their answer in stunning fashion this week after Corbin admitted to not realizing that the independent scene away from WWE even existed.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Corbin conceded:

“I’m gonna admit this, actually – it’s really bad; I wasn’t aware that there was this ‘independent’ world of training in a sense. I thought it was [just] Japan and then OVW, because I read Batista’s book in college and was like ‘I gotta go to OVW if I wanna get there!’ That’s how I got my information on how to be a WWE Superstar, from Batista’s book. It’s not a cool thing.”

As embarrassing an admission that maybe for Corbin, nobody can dispute he’s now one of WWE’s big players; he’ll be part of WrestleMania next weekend (April 5 & 6) when he takes on Elias.