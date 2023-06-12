Baron Corbin offers to form a new WWE tag team with unexpected name

Baron Corbin has mostly performed as a singles competitor throughout his WWE career. In a recent social media post, the former United States Champion light-heartedly expressed his desire to form a tag team with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland's club beat Inter 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday to secure a historic Treble. In April, Corbin declared himself a "fan for life" after watching City train during WWE's European tour. He also received his own replica shirt, complete with "Corbin 68" printed on the back.

On Instagram, Corbin reacted to City's victory by inviting Haaland to join forces with him in a WWE ring. The 38-year-old also ambitiously claimed that he could challenge for the tag titles with the Norwegian:

Corbin's tongue-in-cheek offer comes three weeks before WWE returns to England for Money in the Bank. The premium live event will take place at the O2 Arena in London on July 1. It is unclear if the one-time Money in the Bank holder will compete in a match on the show.

How Baron Corbin's Money in the Bank ladder match hopes ended

On the June 6 episode of NXT, Baron Corbin defeated Trick Williams to record his first televised win in almost seven months. The storyline continued on the June 9 episode of SmackDown, which featured a Money in the Bank qualifier between Corbin and Brawling Brutes member Butch.

Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes watched on from ringside as Butch defeated Corbin in a two-minute bout. The NXT duo were involved in a post-match altercation with the WWE main roster star, prompting officials to intervene.

In recent weeks, Corbin has found another enemy in Cameron Grimes. Following his loss to Butch, the former RAW authority figure suffered a backstage attack at the hands of the SmackDown star.

Corbin received "free agent" status after the 2023 WWE Draft, meaning he is allowed to appear on any show.

