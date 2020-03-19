Baron Corbin recalls the time he got in trouble in WWE

Baron Corbin signed with WWE's developmental system in 2012

His trainer, Tom Prichard, pushed Corbin to his limits

Speaking on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Baron Corbin told the story about the time he got in trouble on one of his first days training to be a WWE Superstar.

At the time, Corbin was a rookie to the wrestling business but he had a sports background from his time as an amateur boxer and football player.

When he was asked by trainer Tom Prichard to perform a dropdown and leapfrog training drill on his WWE tryout, Corbin said it would be “easy” because he was an athlete.

“It’s funny because you [Graves] say, ‘I’m an athlete, I’m an athlete.’ That quote got me in trouble, actually, on my tryout.”

Corbin, who weighed 330 lbs during the tryout, explained that Prichard taught him a lesson by making him do as many repetitions as he could manage.

“He had somebody start running and I’m doing dropdowns, leapfrogs, and after about ten of them, I’m looking over between each one, I’m like, ‘Is he going to tell me to stop?’”

After 18 dropdowns and leapfrogs, Prichard – the man who helped train Kurt Angle and The Rock – clipped Corbin’s foot, forcing him to face-plant, before jokingly saying, "Huh, I thought you said you were an athlete?"