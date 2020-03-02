Baron Corbin's WWE push was originally meant for Superstar who has been absent since 2018

Baron Corbin's character became even more villainous in 2018

Kurt Angle has revealed that Baron Corbin’s 2018 push as an authority figure on WWE RAW would likely have gone to Jason Jordan if the former Tag Team Champion did not suffer a serious neck injury.

At the start of 2018, Jordan was forced to undergo surgery after a six-month run as a prominent Superstar on the RAW roster. Corbin, meanwhile, had lost momentum on SmackDown following his unsuccessful attempt to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Jinder Mahal.

In June 2018, with Jordan still absent from WWE programming, Corbin became a villainous authority figure on the red brand, and the long-term storyline eventually led to him retiring Angle in April 2019 at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking on the Table Talk podcast with D'Von and Mo, Angle recalled that WWE originally planned for Jordan – his storyline son – to become his assistant General Manager on RAW, but Corbin received the role instead due to the former American Alpha member’s injury issues.

"What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the a** to me, I probably would've hired him on as my assistant GM, he would've started making decisions for me and it would've caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would've wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin." [H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcription]

Over two years on from Jordan’s neck surgery, he is yet to return to WWE television and it is not known whether he will ever compete again. The 31-year-old now works backstage in WWE as a producer.

