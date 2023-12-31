Batista to return on WWE RAW Day 1 and lay waste to 2 former champions? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW Day 1 could have a massive surprise in store for fans, as Batista could make an epic return and lay waste to two former champions on the show.

The stars in question are Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. For those unaware, WWE is reportedly planning to have a former champion who isn't a part of the current roster, return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

While nothing has been etched in stone yet, WWE could be planning to have The Animal Batista make a comeback tomorrow.

The multi-time champion could return to announce his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024. While Batista was previously supposed to headline the class of 2020, that didn't happen due to The Animal's prior commitments and pandemic. However, 2024 could be the year where Triple H decides to honor his friend by inducting him ino the illustrious club.

As with every returning wrestling legends, fans should expect Batista to be interrupted following his potential return on WWE RAW Day 1, leading to a one-off spot. WWE could potentially have Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci do that job.

The heels could interrupt the veteran to try and take the limelight away from him. However, Batista could make easy work of the former champions, laying them out with devastating Batista Bombs.

What could be on the cards on WWE RAW Day 1?

WWE RAW Day 1 will be live tomorrow from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, the second championship encounter will see Rhea Ripley put her gold on the line against Ivy Nile on the show.

Moreover, The Man, Becky Lynch will be in action against Nia Jax while Shayna Baszler will team up with Zoey Stark in a tag match against Natalya and Tegan Nox to determine the number one contender for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Stamford-based company is looking to make a strong start to the new year with a blockbuster Day 1 edition of RAW. What else will happen on WWE RAW Day 1? Fans must tune in to find out.

Do you think Batista will return to WWE on January 1st? Sound off in the comments section below.

