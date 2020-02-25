Batista says he could have been replaced by forgotten WWE Superstar in Evolution

Batista with Ric Flair, Triple H, and Randy Orton

Evolution, the faction of Ric Flair, Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton was one of the most dominant factions in the 2000s. The faction made Batista and Orton huge stars, but it may have not been the case as Triple H told them that they may be replaced.

In the Ruthless Aggression documentary on WWE Network, Batista revealed that there were rumblings about him being replaced in the group by Mark Jindrak. Batista said:

“Some people thought that [Jindrak] had been replaced with me, which irked the sh*t out of me because that was always my spot and they held out and passed on Mark Jindrak and waited for me to return and get that spot… They believed in me enough that they waited and knew that I belonged in that position and they waited for me to come back. That’s when Evolution really got strong. (H/T Fightful)

Jindrak said that being in a group with Flair and Triple H could have been amazing, but he was not mature enough or "too young or too stupid to understand what it really meant". Jindrak was a part of WCW before joining WWE in 2001, and is a two-time WCW World Tag Team champion.

But, he did not have much luck in WWE, leaving the company in 2005 without any titles. Things could have been a whole lot different for Jindrak if he had been a part of Evolution, though.