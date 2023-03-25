Battle between the best teams in the world, reignite feud with NXT rivals - 5 dream tag matches for FTR if they return to WWE

Could The Revival ride again in WWE? Many fans have been wondering about the future of the All Elite Wrestling tag team heading into April after their contract with AEW allegedly expires.

The Revival, currently known as FTR, is comprised of two of the best in-ring wrestlers in the industry. Dax Harwood, formerly known as Scott Dawson, and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as Dash Wilder, were two stars of the Triple H-led NXT. The two became tag team champions while in developmental, but their main roster run didn't go as well as they hoped.

Despite winning plenty of gold on the main roster, The Revival eventually left WWE and signed with AEW. They've had an up-and-down run there, often disappearing from television and losing momentum despite their immense popularity. They have an upcoming match that could decide their future.

Dax and Cash are set to battle The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Titles, but they'll leave the company if they lose. While there's no telling how the bout will end, there's a chance they could return to World Wrestling Entertainment afterward. If they do, there are a number of intriguing bouts awaiting them.

Below are five dream tag matches for FTR if they return to WWE.

#5. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens are now a team again

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are two of the most popular stars in WWE. The unlikely superstars have built a legacy for themselves, beginning in Canada, then in the United States, and transcending the rest of the world.

The two were at odds for quite some time, but recently reunited with the help of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes to stand up to and fight against The Bloodline. The pair are set to challenge for tag team gold at WrestleMania.

While Zayn & Owens haven't held tag team gold in WWE yet, they will inevitably do so. They also have a lot of history as a pair in and out of the company. Given their reputation for being a great tandem, they could make magic with FTR if the opportunity arises.

#4. FTR could wrestle DIY on WWE's main roster

DIY is a tag team that dominated WWE NXT and consisted of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. While they had several memorable bouts, perhaps their most notable matches were the beloved pair battling The Revival.

The Blackheart is currently out of action with an injury, but many fans hope and expect to see him reunite with his old friend when he returns to television. DIY & The Revival could certainly make magic together again if the opportunity arises.

Technically, the two teams did battle once on the main roster in February 2019. Still, it was a one-off on television, not a major angle. The two teams could once again put on classics if given the chance at big WWE premium live events.

#3. RK-Bro and FTR would make for an intriguing match

RK-Bro is a tag team on WWE RAW comprised of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. The unlikely friends started with Randy detesting Matt, but they ended up bonding and creating quite the memorable tag team, even winning the RAW Tag Team Titles together.

Unfortunately, neither Orton nor Riddle are currently on television. Randy suffered a debilitating back injury last year and has been out of action ever since. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle was suspended due to a Wellness violation. Both are suspected to be returning in the near future by fans, however.

Given that Randy Orton and FTR had an on and off-screen relationship during The Revival's time in WWE, they'd likely want to work together if they return. The two talented duos could be involved in both compelling matches and intriguing stories.

#2. FTR could wrestle The Creed Brothers for the first time ever

The Creed Brothers are one of the best duos on WWE NXT programming. Julius Creed & Brutus Creed are amateur wrestling studs who have taken to pro wrestling like a duck to water. They're naturals.

The popular NXT duo are set to challenge Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver, a bout also featuring The Family. Still, many believe that their time on the developmental brand is coming to an end.

If the main roster is calling for The Creeds soon, Julius and Brutus would be great opponents if FTR were to return to WWE. The match would be very fresh, which is always a plus. Additionally, The Creed Brothers would likely learn a ton from working with Dax & Cash.

#1. They could fight The Usos over who's the best team in wrestling

The Usos are arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. They're the reigning RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions, with their run with the latter pair being the longest tag team title reign in the promotion's history.

The twin brothers are set to defend their coveted Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. If the two brothers retain their gold, there's not a ton of pairs for them left to battle.

If FTR returns to WWE, however, they could immediately feud with The Usos and even win the gold. The last time the teams feuded, the duos were booked in silly comedy that turned some people away. Given how both teams have grown and evolved, however, it'll be a different story this time.

