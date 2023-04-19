Battle against the new-age Legend Killer, retirement match - 5 ways WWE could bring back Goldberg

Goldberg is one of the biggest stars in WWE history and in professional wrestling history as a whole. The multi-time world champion first made a name for himself in World Championship Wrestling, where he held both the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW United States Championship at the same time.

He later joined WWE. In 2003, Goldberg captured the World Heavyweight Championship. Upon returning to the company over a decade later, Bill won the Universal Championship twice.

The legend hasn't been seen since February 2022. There's a lot of speculation about his future from both fans and insiders alike, with some suggesting he could return to World Wrestling Entertainment and others entertaining the idea of Goldberg appearing in AEW.

This article will look at a handful of ways the former Universal Champion could return on RAW and SmackDown. There are a handful of big rivalries waiting for him, but also a few major shows where he could potentially appear. How might he return?

Below are five ways WWE could bring back Goldberg.

#5. Goldberg could be brought in for another Saudi Arabia show

WWE may decide to bring Goldberg back to compete at another big show in Saudi Arabia. Despite the ethical controversy surrounding these major shows, Da Man has been a regular feature at the big events.

In total, Goldberg has competed in Saudi Arabia on four separate occasions. Of those four appearances, the WWE Hall of Famer has won two bouts. His losses came against Roman Reigns last year and The Undertaker in 2019.

The former World Heavyweight Champion defeated both Bobby Lashley and The Fiend at the big show. He could easily challenge other top stars and fight them on a stacked Saudi card. Imagine Goldberg clashing with either Bronson Reed or Solo Sikoa?

#4. He could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

As noted, one of Goldberg's losses in Saudi Arabia came from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He lost to The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2022 in about six minutes. The Universal Title was on the line.

Roman went on to capture the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar and headlined WrestleMania two years in a row, standing tall at the end of each. He recently turned back a major challenger in Cody Rhodes, but also managed to defeat both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the months prior.

Goldberg is obviously unhappy with losing his last bout in the company, especially in such quick fashion. Given that Roman has turned back all other challengers, it may be time for Da Man to return and attempt to avenge his loss from last year.

#3. Goldberg could be a surprise selection in the upcoming draft

Triple H made a major announcement on WWE SmackDown just a few weeks ago. Following an epic WrestleMania event and news of the company's impending merger, The Game announced the return of the WWE Draft.

The draft will lead to major shakeups on both Monday Night RAW & Friday Night SmackDown. Stars will move brands, some may end up returning, and new faces may potentially emerge. There's also a chance that a Hall of Famer could impact the proceedings.

The RAW or SmackDown representatives could potentially select Goldberg as a major option in the draft. While it is believed that his contract has expired, he may be rehired for the sake of shaking things up. Could Goldberg then dominate RAW & SmackDown moving forward?

#2. He could be another legend to lose to Austin Theory

Is Austin Theory the new Legend Killer in WWE? That is the belief some have held in recent weeks. The original Legend Killer was Randy Orton, who often assaulted and degraded Hall of Famers and iconic names in WWE's past.

A-Town's Finest is seemingly replicating Randy's success. He regularly belittles everybody he encounters, including legends. Theory has also defeated future Hall of Famer John Cena and new Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

If the plan is to keep Theory in the ring with legends, there are few more compelling than the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Goldberg could return to World Wrestling Entertainment to fight Austin Theory and put a stop to his abrasive attitude.

#1. Goldberg could return for a retirement match

Goldberg could soon retire

Goldberg is a legend. He's held numerous world titles in WWE and even held multiple belts while competing in World Championship Wrestling. The Hall of Famer's career will forever be studied as one of the most fascinating in wrestling history.

Da Man is still in great shape and he's always cheered heavily when he appears for a big-time bout. Still, time comes for every man. Goldberg is 56 years old, which all but guarantees that his career is about to end.

World Wrestling Entertainment could bring Goldberg back by announcing that his in-ring career is about to end. From there, they could make one last bout for him where he can destroy somebody and stand tall. For example, Goldberg could have one last match with somebody like Dominik Mysterio. Imagine the fan reaction if Mysterio got destroyed by The Spear?

