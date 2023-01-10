"Bayley is bad, man"- Wrestling veteran bashes former Women's Champion for her current gimmick in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed Bayley's current character work.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Role Model faced Michin in a singles match. Despite initially having the upper hand, Michin was unable to defeat the former Women's Champion.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized The Role Model for her poor acting skills and mentioned that the producers need to focus on her work.

He detailed:

"Bro, Bayley is bad man. I'm sorry guys, I'm sorry. I've got nothing against her. I've never met her. I'm sure she is a sweetheart of a woman. Bro, she needs to take acting lessons or something or producers there need to work with her. She is bro at this point in her career for as much TV time as she has been given, she needs to be a lot better than this. A lot of that guys is on the producers. When I worked with talent bro, I felt tehy weren't up to the part I would spend more attention with that talent, Chris. I would give my attention where it was needed and then all of a sudden the person you know now is better and now I can move on to the better. Somebody needs to work with Bayley bro, she should be much better than she is at this point in her career." (37:45-38:54)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo slammed Bayley for her gimmick

Vince Russo slammed RAW Superstar Bayley for her current gimmick as a heel.

While speaking on last week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized The Role Model for not being a proper heel.

He also added that the former Women's Champion is not good at cutting promos.

"I wonder if Becky spent, I mean not Becky, Bayley spent all day coming up with trashville... There's nothing there bro. She is a typical 1970s heel cutting really bad promos at the crowd and that's all there is to it. The tag team net to her and absolutely zero, bro. They mean nothing. Blah!," said Russo.

