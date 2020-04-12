Bayley challenges former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion to a first-time-ever match

Bayley has challenged a former WWE Women's Champion to a first-time-ever match.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion successfully retained her title at WrestleMania 36.

Bayley

At WrestleMania 36, Bayley once again successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship when she defeated four other Superstars, including her best friend Sasha Banks, to retain the title.

On the same weekend, Kairi Sane and Asuka also lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the duo of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, however, Sane has now seemingly set her sights on the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In response to The Pirate Princess' latest tweet, Bayley has now challenged the latter to a match via her official Twitter handle.

Bayley challenges Kairi Sane to a match

Not only did Bayley mark another successful title defense at WrestleMania 36 but the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion also established her place in the history books as the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

With Kairi Sane recently challenging Bayley to a match, the latter has now responded by the following tweet, as she asked for a match against the former NXT Women's Champion.

Here is what Bayley tweeted:

Sane and Bayley have never faced each other in WWE so far and after being drafted to RAW last year along with her tag team partner Asuka, the former NXT Women's Champion has mostly been focusing on the tag team division.

However, on last week's SmackDown, Asuka and Sane did show up on the blue brand and unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships. So the chances of a match between Bayley and Sane could be on the cards for the near future.