Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley was initially scheduled to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez alongside Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. However, she was pulled off the card as she was assaulted backstage on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

WWE officials announced The Role Model was injured, and Lyra was told to find a replacement for Night Two. Becky Lynch emerged as Lyra’s surprise partner and both left Las Vegas as new Women’s Tag Team Champions, beating Morgan and Rodriguez at 'Mania.

Bayley getting replaced by the returning Becky Lynch didn’t sit well with some WWE fans, and many felt The Role Model deserved better. The 35-year-old superstar has been one of the hardest-working stars lately. She was on the road for pretty much every week of the year, competed at house shows, put over multiple rising prospects from Tiffany Stratton to Lyra Valkyria, and more, but was still taken off the card.

It is not the first time an opportunity has been taken away from Bayley; earlier this year, she started feuding with former Women’s NXT Champion Roxanne Perez. However, the storyline abruptly ended without any conclusion.

Some fans, however, believe there is a chance the Stamford-based promotion has been booking Bayley in this manner on purpose so they can turn the WWE Universe's attention towards her and establish her as a hot babyface superstar in the coming days.

While nothing is confirmed, the common feeling among fans is that Bayley deserved better than what happened at WrestleMania 41.

Liv Morgan denies major allegations about them attacking Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 41

While speaking with backstage correspondent Cathey Kelly, former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan denied massive allegations of being Bayley’s mystery attacker at Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Morgan stated they had nothing to do with the attack and that they always get accused of any bad thing that happens in the women’s division.

"We had nothing to do with it. How many times do I have to say we had nothing to do with it. It's so crazy that we get blamed for all the wrong things in the women’s division when it's ironic because we are the best thing to happen to this women’s division," she said.

Expand Tweet

During the post-WrestleMania presser, Triple H was asked about the 35-year-old star, and The Game replied that The Role Model would be fine and that she is a true pro.

That said, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the former WWE Women’s Champion.

