Bayley to force top WWE Superstar to miss Evolution II by taking her out on RAW? Potential explored

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match at Evolution II. While fans expect the three workhorses to lock horns at the women's premium live event, The Role Model might take out Valkyria tonight on RAW. The potential beatdown could force Valkyria to miss the scheduled bout in Atlanta.
Bayley seems to have had a character switch in perspective since her return on RAW after Money in the Bank. She was sidelined for nearly two months after being attacked by Lynch before WrestleMania 41. The 36-year-old made her shocking return on the red brand and ambushed Lynch. She later got a Women's Intercontinental Title shot against The Man on the June 23 edition of RAW.
Unfortunately for the Grand Slam Champion, Valkyria interfered and cost her a potential title win. The Role Model later confronted the Irishwoman and faced her in a number one contender's match for Lynch's gold. Interestingly, the duo pinned each other simultaneously, and the bout ended in a draw. Hence, Adam Pearce announced a Triple Threat match for Evolution.
There is a possibility that The Role Model might attack Lyra Valkyria tonight on RAW in a massive twist, eliminating the 28-year-old from the scheduled bout. This could enable her to get a fair one-on-one match against The Man and possibly secure the title.
That said, the abovementioned scenario remains speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait to see what happens tonight on WWE RAW.
Bayley to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution II?
If Bayley finally eliminates Lyra Valkyria from the Triple Threat match scheduled for Evolution II, there is a possibility she might dethrone Becky Lynch.
The Role Model has been on a mission to exact revenge on Lynch after the latter attacked her backstage before WrestleMania 41 and took her place in a tag team match. Lyra Valkyria and the former Hugger were set to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship before Lynch got involved.
That said, the 36-year-old has been on a mission to take down The Man since her comeback. After much controversy on RAW, The Role Model has finally received another title shot against Lynch, but this time in a Triple Threat match at Evolution II.
If Bayley forces Valkyria to miss the July 13 show, she might pull off a massive win in Atlanta. Since she is focused on getting retribution, winning Lynch's title will be the ultimate goal. That said, this angle remains conjecture, and nothing has been confirmed.
