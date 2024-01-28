Bayley to be forced to turn on 33-year-old ally following Royal Rumble win? Analyzing the likelihood

Bayley created history at the ongoing Royal Rumble by winning the Women's Rumble match for the first time in her career. The Damage CTRL member entered the competition at #3 and went on to dominate with several eliminations and also did well to stay alive in the ring.

While winning the entire Rumble is impressive on its own, she set another record by lasting in the Royal Rumble for 1 hour and three minutes. However, after securing this impressive victory and breaking a record, The Role Model might be forced to turn on her long-time ally, IYO SKY.

Bayley could pick SKY for a match at WrestleMania to take revenge against Damage CTRL for leaving her out in recent times. Bayley could achieve the same by siding with Rhea Ripley so that she can be on the dominant side when she challenges SKY.

Regardless of what happens, Bayley's future after this victory will be very interesting to see. For weeks now, the 34-year-old was ignored by her faction. However, with this win, she has now become invincible.

It will be worth following who Bayley chooses to face at WrestleMania 40.

