Round four of the 2023 WWE Draft saw Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and several stars from NXT being drafted to SmackDown and RAW. Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg made the announcements on the latest edition of the blue brand.

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL were the number one picks for round four. They were drafted together as a team and will all be moving to SmackDown, which means they'll remain a group.

The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura, was the first pick for the red brand in round four. He was drafted to Monday Night RAW after recently making his televised return following a lengthy hiatus.

The next pick for SmackDown was current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. They were the first superstars chosen from NXT. WWE aired live footage from the Performance Center of all the NXT stars reacting to the Draft. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter challenged Dawn and Fyre to a match for the women's tag titles next Tuesday on NXT, which they accepted.

The final pick for round four was Indi Hartwell, who is the current NXT Women's Champion. She has finally been drafted to WWE RAW, which means she'll make her main roster debut soon.

Given Hartwell and Fyre & Dawn are current champions, it's uncertain what the future holds for the NXT titles. If they have to work on both shows, it might be only a matter of time before they lose the championships to someone else.

