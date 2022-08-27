"I didn't want to come back alone"- Bayley was about to give up on her big dream after popular WWE star was released

Bayley recently said she was about to give up on her dream of running a faction in WWE after Dakota Kai was released.

The Role Model has been vocal about leading a stable in the past. Her wish finally came true at SummerSlam when she returned to WWE alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The trio is currently a part of RAW.

Speaking with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, Bayley disclosed that she was heartbroken after Dakota's release earlier this year as she felt that the latter was well-suited for her WWE stable:

"That was really heartbreaking for me because she [Dakota Kai] was the first one that I really thought would fit so well. I just felt we had a really cool dynamic and that our styles work well together, and our characters would work well together. And when she was like [released], I just kind of gave up on it. But something was eating at me. I didn't want to come back alone. I didn't want to come back and just fall into the same thing. I really believe that there is some change that needs to happen in order for everybody to take the women's division to a different level." [8:32 - 9:08]

Bayley credited Triple H for helping her in forming a stable in WWE

Bayley shocked the wrestling fraternity when she returned at SummerSlam last month after over a year on the sidelines.

However, the Role Model did not return alone as she was accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The group confronted The EST of WWE, who had Big Time Becks by her side.

During the same interview, Bayley said that Triple H was a huge factor in the formation of the stable:

"Obviously, Hunter is a huge impact on all of us and working with him over so many years, he helped me a lot just trying to figure out that vision. It was just like let me just give it one last try and see what he says so that I can either move on from it or keep pushing for it and make tweaks if there needs to be. I think everybody just kind of at once thought, like, OK, maybe this can work but it has to be with the right people." [9:11 - 9:41]

The trio is currently embroiled in a feud with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair on RAW. Dakota and Iyo also advanced to the finals of the Women's Tag Team tournament on WWE RAW and will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals.

Which team will walk out with the titles? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Please credit After the Bell podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Recommended video: Watch 5 WWE Superstars who will never join All Elite Wrestling.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali