Bayley gives a heartfelt response to Becky Lynch's announcement 

Bayley and Becky have been fierce rivals inside the ring

Becky Lynch made a huge announcement on RAW tonight. The Man declared that she is pregnant and relinquished the RAW Women's Championship. She also revealed that last night's Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match was actually for her title and crowned Asuka as the new champ. The wishes have been pouring in for Becky Lynch and now Bayley has responded with a wonderful message as well.

The Man tweeted about what's next and her future in WWE and Bayley broke character and revealed her true admiration for Becky Lynch.

You can see the full tweet below.

Bayley and Becky Lynch

Bayley and Becky Lynch are true trailblazers of this generation when it comes to the WWE Women's Division. The two, along with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, are collectively called as the Four Horsewomen of WWE and have achieved numerous accolades among them.

Both Bayley and Becky Lynch were the longest-reigning Women's Champions on SmackDown and RAW respectively with The Man achieving the feat very recently. These two have faced each other and have always delivered great matches as well.

With The Man being away for the foreseeable future, another matchup between these two will take some time but the WWE Universe will be eagerly waiting for Lynch's return now.