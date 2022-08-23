Bayley dishes out brutal one-word response to returning WWE Hall of Famer 

Top WWE Superstar Bayley has responded to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus after the legend made her WWE return.

Last night on RAW, Stratus appeared in WWE programming for the first time since 2019. Whilst her home crowd was excited to see her, the recently returned former RAW Women's Champion was not too pleased, leading to a confrontation between the two.

After the show, Trish said in a WWE exclusive interview that Bayley has "some issues," leading the 33-year-old star to respond on social media.

Since making her huge comeback at SummerSlam, WWE's 'role model' has not come alone, having brought the talented pairing of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky by her side.

Bayley on her shocking WWE return

In July 2021, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered an ACL tear which led to her being away from the ring for over a year.

However, last month at SummerSlam, she made her much anticipated return to the company following Bianca Belair's victory over Becky Lynch. Speaking on After The Bell, Bayley recapped her incredible surprise appearance in Nashville.

"I’m still in shock that I’m back. I’m still kind of processing it all. But I’m just so excited. I think I’m just starting to realize that I get to perform in front of fans again and get to mess with people again and look people in their eyes and don’t have to just hear [Corey Graves] and Michael Cole’s voice. I get to hear other voices…..[the SummerSlam return] felt oddly normal again. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was gonna be in front of people again." H/T 411Mania

Whilst she has only wrestled one match since returning, fans can expect her to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship sooner rather than later.

