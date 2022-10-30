Bayley has made a bold comment regarding her upcoming RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel.

The two stars will collide in a Last Woman Standing match at the event. This will be a rematch from Extreme Rules, which saw The EST of WWE retain her title in a Ladder match. On Monday Night RAW, The Role Model defeated Belair in a non-title match after the latter and the referee were both taken out by a returning Nikki Cross.

On SmackDown, WWE made the announcement for the match at Crown Jewel, which is scheduled to take place on November 5th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Bayley reacted to the announcement on Twitter by stating that she will be the victor:

"In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs Bianca Belair," she wrote.

The WWE Universe reacts to Bayley saying she'll defeat Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel

The Role Model was unsuccessful in her first attempt at dethroning The EST of WWE at Extreme Rules. She will have another chance to do so at the Crown Jewel premium live event. The two stars have been rivals for a long time, and this could see the culmination of their feud.

After The Role Model vowed to be the Last Woman Standing at Crown Jewel, fans shared their thoughts on the matter by responding to her tweet.

Bianca Belair has been the RAW Women's Champion for over 200 days. She has held the title since dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 Night One. It'll be interesting to see whether she scores another victory over The Role Model at Crown Jewel.

