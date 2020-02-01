Bayley names the WWE legend she has surprisingly loved working with

Bayley has revealed that she loves working with Trish Stratus a lot. The SmackDown Women's champion was talking to SportBible when she spoke about her connection with the WWE legend.

Rumors suggested that Bayley and Sasha Banks were to face Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 35 and defend their tag-team titles. However, things did not go that way and they dropped the titles to The Iiconics instead.

Bayley has claimed that she is surprised to have clicked so well with Trish as she was always a big fan of Lita growing up. Trish has become the SmackDown champions' go-to person and has also been the one helping her with things inside the ring. She said:

The first Royal Rumble match that we had, having all those women back there, I was like freaking out just, ‘What’s going on. How are they actually here?’ But over the years I’ve become pretty cool with both Lita and Trish, but more so Trish, which is crazy because Lita was like my hero growing up. She was who I wanted to be.

But for some reason I really clicked with Trish and it’s been cool to learn from her and just kind of… there was a time when Sasha [Banks] was gone and Trish was there and that was like my go-to girl because she was the one I could vent to and rely on and things like that during that SummerSlam time. I hope one day I will be able to give back to the next generation and be there and be seen in the same light as I see them.”