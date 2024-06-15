Bayley needs to be careful about beloved WWE fan-favorite following sly SmackDown

Bayley is currently riding high as the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. However, the events that transpired on the latest episode of the blue brand dropped a premonition regarding her fate. The Role Model needs to be careful about a fan-favorite superstar who may soon eclipse her title reign.

The star in question is none other than her best friend, Naomi. The 36-year-old star was seen alongside Bayley on the go-home edition of SmackDown before Clash at the Castle 2024. WWE played a pivotal role in accentuating the friendship between her and The Role Model on the blue brand.

However, The Glow might have furtively given away her true intentions behind staying with the reigning WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown.

Naomi fixated on the WWE Women's Championship

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE featured a segment where Chelsea Green confronted Bayley and Naomi backstage. However, what raised eyebrows in that particular segment was that The Glow's hand was resting on the WWE Women's Championship, which was on The Role Model's shoulder.

It appeared as if The Glow furtively held the title, with her seemingly fixated on winning the coveted gold from her best friend at some point. Whether it was an intentional or inadvertent move, Bayley needs to be careful about the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Naomi might have surreptitiously given away her intent to capture the WWE Women's Championship, as she could be preparing to come after the title at any point.

Naomi could backstab Bayley

Naomi has been alongside Bayley for quite some time, as she promised to have the latter's back whenever she required it. However, there is a good possibility that the 36-year-old star could be hatching a massive plot secretly.

It could be a matter of time before she backstabs The Role Model and turns against her. The fact that The Glow's hand was resting on the WWE Women's Championship might be an indication of her desire to have the gold that lies on her best friend's shoulders.

The Glow could turn heel and challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. Therefore, the former Damage CTRL leader must be wary of Naomi, as the latter's recent act could be the harbinger of The Role Model's downfall.

Bayley has a history when it comes to betrayals

One of the reasons Bayley needs to be careful about Naomi is because she has a history of suffering betrayals throughout her career. From Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, to IYO SKY, there have been numerous instances when The Role Model was backstabbed by her closest allies.

Therefore, she seems to be heading towards the same path once again, with Naomi on the other side this time. The blossoming relationship between the two stars is something that Bayley needs to be cautious about, given her history.

The 35-year-old star also holds the WWE Women's Championship currently, which seemingly puts her on the radar of the entire SmackDown women's division. Hence, the longing for the gold could lead to Naomi betraying Bayley and chasing the latter's championship.