Bayley offers SmackDown Women's Championship match to current announcer; Paige reacts

Bayley has offered a title shot to the current announcer.

She is not at all happy with her WrestleMania 36 match.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Charly Caruso interviewed Shayna Baszler ahead of her WrestleMania 36 match against Becky Lynch.

The interview did not go down smoothly for Caruso as The Queen of Spades was barely interested in answering any of her questions. The session came to an abrupt end when the RAW Women's Champion appeared out of nowhere and took out her WrestleMania opponent with some steel chair shots.

Owing to what went down during that interview, Caruso now has an invitation from Bayley to participate in the SmackDown Women's Championship match at 'The Show of Shows'. Considering the events of last week's episode of the Blue brand, it is evident that the tweet was nothing but a shot at Paige, who announced the multi-woman SmackDown Women's Championship match for WrestleMania.

.@CharlyOnTV hey sorry Shayna was so mean tonight. Do you want a title match at Wrestlemania? I’m having a battle royal invitational elimination match made by ex general manager, Paige. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 24, 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley pointed out how there was no legit competition left for her for WrestleMania. Former General Manager of the Blue brand, Paige would eventually interrupt The Role Model and announce a six-pack elimination match for 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. For some reason, it was revealed earlier today that the match will now be a Fatal 5-way.

As seen on the show, Bayley was infuriated at the concept of defending her title against Tamina, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks. Although several days have passed, her latest tweet indicates that the SmackDown Women's Champion is still mad over the announcement and that she doesn't think some of her opponents are worthy enough to get another opportunity at the gold.

Paige made an interesting reply to Bayley's statement and exclaimed that The Role Model is obsessed about her. Do you think she also hinted at going face-to-face with the SmackDown Women's Champion?

I can add one more. Or this could all go way. I take bribes. (Toilet paper. Lysol wipes. Bread.) https://t.co/zlheH2HD0c pic.twitter.com/uxXX0X66cP — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 24, 2020

It remains to be seen how Charly Caruso reacts to the interesting proposition made by the Bayley.