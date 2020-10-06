Bayley reaches new milestone as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

We reported earlier that NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray has reached a historic 400 days as champion. Now, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley also has a reason to celebrate.

The Role Model of WWE took to Twitter to announce that she has passed 500 days as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She also took the opportunity to taunt the blue brand's lead commentator, Michael Cole. This is Bayley's second reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, so when she says 500 days, it includes both her past and current title reign.

Bayley's current reign as SmackDown Women's Champion

Bayley, who will be breaking the 360-day mark on her current title reign this week, won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time at Money in the Bank 2019. She defeated Charlotte Flair after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, which she had won earlier in the show.

Flair regained the championship from Bayley at the 2019 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but Bayley would then defeat The Queen again on the October 11th, 2019 episode of SmackDown. That victory kickstarted her second, and current reign as champion.

During the COVID-19 era, Bayley has been a dominant champion alongside Sasha Banks. Together, they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time and Banks also won the RAW Women's Championship.

However, Bayley and Banks' relationship started to become strained after The Boss lost the RAW Women's title. The situation worsened after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. To make matters worse, Bayley turned on Banks by ruthlessly attacking her after they failed to win back the titles.

Now, Banks has her sights set on Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. It's only a matter of time until these two former friends turned enemies face each other inside the ring.