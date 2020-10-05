Kay Lee Ray has added a new feather to her cap by reaching a historic milestone as the reigning NXT UK Women's Champion. KLR has now held the title for 400 days, extending her own record as the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion of all time.

Ray took to Twitter to share the news and stated that she's just getting started.

400 days & just getting started 😌



FOREVER CHAMPION 💁https://t.co/a1nqowgGvP — KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) October 4, 2020

Kay Lee Ray also defended the NXT UK Women's Championship against her former friend, turned rival, Piper Niven last month. It was a hard-hitting contest on the first episode of NXT UK since the brand returned to the WWE Network, after shutting down production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kay Lee Ray in WWE

Having made her debut as a professional wrestler in 2009 while she was 17 years old, Kay Lee Ray would have her first outing with WWE in 2015 in a one-off match against Nia Jax in an episode of NXT.

Ray later participated in the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2017, but it wasn't until January 2019 when she signed a contract with the promotion and made her debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

Since arriving at NXT UK, Ray has been a force to be reckoned with. She defeated Toni Storm at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff to become the new NXT UK Women's Champion, which then kick-started her record-setting reign.