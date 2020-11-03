In the aftermath of her "no-show" at IMPACT: Bound For Glory, Kylie Rae has announced her retirement from professional wrestling. Taking to her Patreon page, Rae sent out an apology to everyone for missing the pay-per-view and also addressed her mental health.

With the entire wrestling world showering Kylie Rae with support, WWE Superstar Bayley also chimed in with a heartfelt response of her own. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter and shared a throwback image with Kylie Rae and Thunder Rosa.

While Bayley didn't use any caption with the image, her tweet clearly indicated her support towards the former IMPACT Wrestling Superstar and her decision to retire from the business.

Here is what Bayley tweeted out:

Kylie Rae was scheduled to compete at Bound For Glory, however, she didn't showed up at the PPV. The former AEW star has claimed that she is unwell and is taking time for herself. It is also to be noted that Kylie Rae has deactivated her Twitter account and is taking a break from social media, as well.

Kylie Rae's message on Patron can be seen below:

Kylie Rae appears to have retired from professional wrestling.



Wish her nothing but the very best! pic.twitter.com/LxRHkLX55x — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae recently missed IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae was scheduled to compete at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV. The ever-energetic Rae was supposed to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on October 24th, but wasn't present.

Advertisement

Instead, Su Yung stepped up to challenge Purrazzo at the event and walked out as the new Knockouts Champion.

While there was a lot of confusion during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, things seem a lot more clear now. Following the announcement, the wrestling world has shown their support towards Kylie Rae in the best way possible.

We at Sportskeeda wish her nothing but the best in her life ahead.