Bayley reveals her dream opponents 

Bayley wants to team up with Sasha to take on two WWE Hall of Famers

There's one match that Bayley really wants to have before she straps on a pair of wrestling boots for the very last time. The SmackDown Women's Champion joined Booker T. on "The Hall of Fame" podcast and said she used to dream of a one on one match. These days though, she wants to share the spotlight with her best friend Sasha Banks. She said,

"Me and Sasha vs. Trish (Stratus) and Lita. It used to just be me vs. Lita, but as the years have gone on, I think I need to see myself and Sasha against Trish and Lita. I can retire after that."

Unfortunately for Bayley, this match seems highly unlikely. The last time Trish Stratus competed was at SummerSlam, where she lost to Charlotte. As chronicled in WWE 24, that match with 'The Queen' was believed to be her last.

Lita meanwhile, has not wrestled since the RAW after Evolution in October 2018. She teamed with Trish, Bayley, Sasha and Natalya to defeat Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and the Riott Squad. However, this is the WWE and many Superstars have said it before. Never say never.

In the interview with Booker T, Bayley went on to talk about her friendship with Banks. She says 'The Boss' is always there for her inside the ring as well as outside.

"All the women are so good that I want to be as good or be better. Having Sasha, honestly, is probably my main help. I think she is the greatest and she's always really focused. Even though she's younger than me, she's always the bigger sister or mom to me where she holds me down. You definitely need that person on the road with you to keep you sane, focused, to be your friend or be your ear or shoulder."

To this point, the former Women's Tag Team Champions are not scheduled for a match at TLC. It's possible one or the other gets booked, as the two have started up a program with Lacey Evans in recent weeks. Friday's SmackDown is the last show before the PPV in Minneapolis this Sunday.