The WWE roster is a close-knit community who encourage each other not just with matters related to WWE, but also away from the ring. Several Superstars have their own business ventures, while also having other roles away from WWE.

Xavier Woods is one Superstar who has made a name for himself away from the WWE ring with his YouTube channel UpUpDownDown. The New Day star has amassed a strong following and it was announced recently that he would be the host of G4, the network dedicated to video games.

SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently spoke about Woods and how proud she is about him and his achievements away from the ring.

Bayley on what she is proud about WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods

Bayley spoke about being proud of Woods in an interview with Table Talk. She spoke about Woods being the host of G4, which she says is something that he always dreamed of.

"When he announced that, I was like, 'Man, this guy is doing everything he's ever dreamed of.' He's incredible. When he debuted on RAW, I made a big post about it. I was so emotional because I had just seen how hard he worked. Now, look at everything he's done since then. [The New Day] came out to Gears of War on Sunday [at Survivor Series] and I was so emotional watching him rehearse that entrance. So, I'm very proud of him." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The New Day dressed as Gears of War characters at Survivor Series after it was announced that they would be a part of the game. Woods spoke about being featured in the Gears of War franchise:

"After playing Gears of War for years (& reading the books) I'm happy to announce that myself Kofi & Big E somehow convinced them to make us playable dlc characters in Gears 5. If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its up doing it."

Xavier Woods will most likely continue to wrestle on WWE television while also feature on his YouTube channel as well as G4 in the months to come.