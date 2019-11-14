Bayley reveals why she attacked Shayna Baszler on NXT, Triple H welcomes her to the battle

This week's episode of NXT concluded with the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley ambushing Shayna Baszler. As the show went off the air, Bayley took to Twitter to reveal why she had made her presence felt on the Black & Gold brand.

Flew all the way from France today to destroy the division that @SashaBanksWWE and I built.



...all to destroy you @QoSBaszler https://t.co/xaclSIsXFb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 14, 2019

According to Bayley, Triple H and the NXT Women's Champion are to blame for her actions. She mentioned how she had to attend the show just after the WWE's United Kingdom tour to teach a lesson to Shayna Baszler. Bayley recalled her days on NXT and how she and Sasha Banks contributed to shaping up the women's division but the recent actions of The Queen of Spades forced her to destroy what they had built.

You can all thank Shayna and Hunter for that.#WWENXT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 14, 2019

In another tweet, she took the credit for the attacks on Candice LeRae, Jessamyn Duke, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, and Marina Shafir. NXT supremo Triple H responded to these comments made by the SmackDown Women's Champion's and welcomed her to the battle with his brand.

Glad you found your way home.



Welcome to the battle.



Now we’re talking @itsBayleyWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K4rJOulHYK — Triple H (@TripleH) November 14, 2019

All the incidents build-up to the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, where Shayna Baszler, Bayley and the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch face each other in a triple threat match to establish brand supremacy.

