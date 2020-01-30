Bayley reveals why she was disappointed with WWE WrestleMania 34

Bayley

WWE Superstar and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Alex McCarthy and discussed a bunch of topics. Bayley opened up on being a part of the inaugural Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal at the 34th edition of the show in 2018 and revealed the reason why she was disappointed by the same. Fans might remember that Bayley was featured on the pre-show of WrestleMania 34, in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.

Bayley added that her WrestleMania 33 victory, plus becoming the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks, made up for what happened at WrestleMania 34.

Yes [it was disappointing]. I mean, you always want to be in a marquee match on the card, especially at WrestleMania. So that was a little rough. But, if you go back to my first WrestleMania, I went in as RAW Women’s Champion and I defeated Charlotte [Flair], Nia [Jax] and Sasha.

She talked about wanting to be in a bigger match but said that going on to become part of the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions made up for it.

And following the battle royal [at WrestleMania 34] we became the first-ever Women’s Tag Team champions. So, I would say I can’t be too mad at it. I also would have won the battle royal if Naomi wasn’t hiding under the ring!

Also read: Bayley reveals two big matches she would like to have at WrestleMania 36

Bayley eliminated her best friend Sasha Banks during the closing moments of the battle royal at WrestleMania 34, but was thrown over the top rope by Naomi seconds later. With the passage of time, the WWE Universe began getting tired of Bayley's babyface persona, leading to her heel turn last year.