Bayley reveals two big matches she would like to have at WrestleMania 36

Bayley is ready for The Show of Shows

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley recently sat down with talkSPORT and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to her role at WrestleMania 36. Bayley was asked about potential WrestleMania matches she would like to be a part of.

She stated that she would love to have a match against Sasha Banks at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Bayley then suggested another huge match that she wants to see take place at The Show of Shows: A Fatal-4-Way involving the Four Horsewomen.

Bayley also said that she would like to see the WWE Women's Tag Team titles get featured on the WrestleMania card.

"Obviously, myself and Sasha would be an awesome WrestleMania match. And I would love to test myself now against Sasha Banks now. We’ve had many many matches in the past but I feel like we’re both at a different level right now so I’d love to be pit against each other.

"I’d love a fatal-four-way with the Four Horsewomen – Myself, Sasha, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair – and a goal not involving me or involving me, I’d love to see the Women’s Tag Titles being featured on the WrestleMania card because we…worked hard for those things! And I still believe in them and I want to see it."

Amidst rumors of Becky Lynch taking on Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair going toe to toe with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, one wonders whether WWE will finally give the fans a Bayley vs Sasha Banks outing at WrestleMania 36.

Would you like to see Banks and Bayley go at it at WrestleMania 36 for the SmackDown Live Women's title? Sound off!