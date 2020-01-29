WWE Rumors - Current Internal WrestleMania 36 Card revealed?

WWE has some interesting plans for the Women's Division at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is now just ten weeks away and, whilst one match has already officially been announced, it appears that WWE actually has most of the card planned and ready to execute in Tampa Bay in April.

Drew McIntyre won the men's Royal Rumble on Sunday night, and announced Monday night on RAW that he would be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, so far this is the only announced match for the Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair failed to announce who she would be facing, but according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, this is because the current plan is for Charlotte to take on NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler will be challenging Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, whilst Edge's big return to WrestleMania will see him face off against his former Tag Team partner, Randy Orton.

Over on SmackDown, Roman Reigns is expected to be the man who challenges The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, after Wyatt brushed aside the threat of Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble.

The only other match that Meltzer revealed was a lock for WrestleMania, is a TLC match between The New Day, The Miz and John Morrison and The Usos, and a team that is yet to be added. It's assumed that this match will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, since they are currently held by The New Day.

As already stated, WrestleMania is ten weeks away, which means that a lot of things can change, especially considering that WWE still has to travel to Saudi Arabia, and presents Elimination Chamber on March 8th.

