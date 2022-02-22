Bayley teases WrestleMania 38 match with fellow WWE Superstar

Current WWE Superstar Bayley has taken to Twitter to tease a possible matchup at WrestleMania against The Nightmare Rhea Ripley.

Both Bayley and Ripley have had stellar runs in WWE, winning multiple World Championships and main eventing countless shows.

The Role Model has been out of action since July 2021 due to a torn ACL. However, if the rumors are to be believed, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be making her return to the ring very soon.

After an impressive showing against Nikki A.S.H this past Monday night on RAW. Rhea Ripley left the ring looking strong, with many asking what could be on the cards for The Nightmare at WrestleMania. Later that evening on Twitter, Bayley seemed to lay down the challenge.

In what is shaping up to be a stacked WrestleMania card, the welcome addition of seeing two of WWE's biggest stars face off in a one-on-one matchup would undoubtedly add further excitement to the show.

The WWE releases in 2021 hit Bayley "hard"

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Breeze spent so much time teaching me things in the ring, watching my matches, little details, character work, (and later teaching me in LIFE) that I would literally write WHAT WOULD BREEZE DO on my wrist for my matches. Breeze spent so much time teaching me things in the ring, watching my matches, little details, character work, (and later teaching me in LIFE) that I would literally write WHAT WOULD BREEZE DO on my wrist for my matches. https://t.co/GVbLfk2qk2

In 2021, many of the Role Model's friends and colleagues were released from their WWE contracts.

In a conversation with Alistair McGeorge from The Metro, the former Tag Team Champion spoke of how the releases were really hard on her.

"For me, the past few have been really hard because most of them are really good friends and so talented, and I’m just like, “What?!” Bayley added: "‘It’s really hard not to see certain ones in our locker room and share traveling the road together." H/T Metro Sport

One individual in particular that she was sad to see leave was that of Tyler Breeze. The two superstars got to know each other very well during their time in NXT, with Breeze offering plenty of his wrestling insight to many of the younger talents in the locker room.

"For one, he gives you his time. It wasn’t just me, he was helping Eva Marie at the time, he was helping so many girls that just wanted more. He helped Sasha so much." H/T Metro Sport

Due to fans not being able to see what performers do backstage, some wrestlers' value to the company like Tyler Breeze's may go unnoticed.

