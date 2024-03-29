Bayley's lackluster build, Overshadowing Roman Reigns and more — 4 mistakes Triple H has already made with WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon and the matchcard for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia is stacked up. The feuds and storylines have shifted gears and WWE has been firing on all cylinders. Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest edition of 'Mania in WWE's history.

However, The Game has already made quite a few mistakes with The Show of Shows. There are several drawbacks to the mega event happening on April 6-7 under Hunter's regime, which could have major implications for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.

Let's look at four mistakes Triple H has already made for WrestleMania 40.

#4. Disregarding Chad Gable vs Gunther feud for WrestleMania 40

Gunther and Chad Gable

Chad Gable was the hottest pick for Gunther's WrestleMania 40 opponent, as he has unfinished business with The Ring General. Moreover, this is a match that the WWE Universe was also clamoring to see between the two at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

However, Triple H has disregarded the idea and disappointed a majority of the fanbase, despite their vociferously demanding to see it. Excluding Gable from the WrestleMania card and squashing the dream match with Gunther is arguably one of the biggest mistakes of The Game under his creative regime.

Not only did the WWE CCO fail to capitalize on Chad Gable's red-hot momentum but Triple H also missed the opportunity to deliver a potential five-star classic match at The Show of Shows this year.

#3. Unable to accentuate Bayley's redemption story

Bayley will face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40. Despite it being one of the most compelling storylines in the women's division, WWE has arguably failed to fully capitalize on it. The build-up to their feud for The Show of Shows has been quite lackluster.

The Role Model is not being portrayed as a bigger threat to the WWE Women's Champion, despite winning the Royal Rumble. While the focus should have been solely on her and IYO SKY, nothing significant has been shown between the two superstars as of now.

There have been various loopholes in the storyline as Triple H failed to accentuate Bayley's redemption story against the Damage CTRL member. Besides, the slow buildup to the feud and The Role Model's minimal involvement could be said to be a big mistake on Triple H's part for WrestleMania 40.

#2. Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes being overshadowed

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

The match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will headline the main event of WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, closing the show in Philadelphia. However, it will be safe to say that the spotlight has not been on it. Rather, The Rock's rivalry with The American Nightmare is the main storyline heading into Mania.

WWE has failed to put the Roman vs. Cody feud at the forefront for The Grandest Stage of Them All, despite it being the main event, which has been two years in the making. Although The Great One's involvement has revived the ongoing storyline and added a new layer to the saga, it has also overshadowed Roman Reigns' ultimate story with Cody Rhodes.

Hence, Triple H arguably failed to put the rivalry between Reigns and Rhodes in the spotlight, which could be said to be a major mistake. Their main event championship match at WrestleMania 40 is seemingly being eclipsed by The Rock's rivalry with The American Nightmare.

#1. Leaving Jade Cargill off the WrestleMania 40 matchcard

Jade Cargill has no match at WrestleMania XL

One of the biggest mistakes of Triple H for WrestleMania 40 is leaving Jade Cargill off the match card for the biggest event of the year. Cargill, who signed with the promotion last September, has yet to make her in-ring debut in a wrestling match.

WrestleMania XL could have been at the perfect stage where it could have come to fruition. However, the WWE CCO seemingly has no plans for the former TBS Champion at The Show of Show, despite her being one of the hottest names.

Not only does this pose a big question to the Triple H-led management but it could also prove to be a fiasco for the company to have a top star benched for the annual spectacle.

