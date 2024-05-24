Bayley's new challenger, Banning The Bloodline & more — 4 huge announcements Nick Aldis can make on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be a huge show, as several exciting things have been advertised for the blue brand. The show will have major implications for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. General Manager Nick Aldis could also make some huge announcements on the show tonight.

From banning a top faction from ringside to determining the direction of the WWE Women's Championship, several things could be announced in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Aldis could also shed light on the future of a top star, which was teased last week.

Let's look at four huge announcements Nick Aldis could make on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#4. Nick Aldis may announce AJ Styles' next chapter

Last week on SmackDown, AJ Styles stated that he would have a meeting with Nick Aldis about what the future holds for him. The reason for this is that Styles has recently lost two significant matches: one was a King of the Ring qualifying match against Randy Orton, and the other was against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France.

Therefore, Aldis could make a huge announcement regarding the next chapter of The Phenomenal One on the show tonight. He could put AJ Styles in a feud against any top star on the blue brand or provide him with a future shot at the United States Championship.

There is also a good possibility that Nick Aldis could trade the former WWE Champion to Monday Night RAW. Regardless of what it could be, the SmackDown General Manager's potential announcement will certainly determine Styles' future going forward.

#3. Jade Cargill is barred from ringside

One of the major announcements that could be made on the upcoming episode of SmackDown is regarding the semifinal match of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Nick Aldis could announce that Jade Cargill would be barred from ringside during the Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax match.

This could happen because the 31-year-old star might be on a rampage against The Irresistible Force after what transpired on SmackDown last week. For those unaware, Cargill and Jax were involved in a tumultuous brawl last week after the latter tactfully compelled Jade to disqualify herself in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

Therefore, in order to ensure a fair match and avoid interference, Aldis could bar Jade Cargill from the ringside during the semifinal match of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

#2. Nick Aldis could announce Bayley's title match

Bayley is currently wandering directionless on the blue brand, despite being the WWE Women's Champion. Therefore, General Manager Nick Aldis could make a huge announcement regarding her next challenger for the title on the show tonight.

Aldis could officially announce that The Role Model would defend the WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven, possibly in the next premium live event after the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

The announcement could come after Niven possibly interferes in the Bayley vs. Chelsea Green match, which will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Piper Niven could officially be revealed as the next challenger for the Women's Championship.

#1. Nick Aldis could ban The Bloodline in Tama Tonga's match

Tama Tonga will battle Randy Orton in the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. There is a good possibility that The Bloodline could interfere in this match and try to cost The Viper a chance to secure his spot in the finals since they have bad blood.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could make a huge announcement on the show tonight, as he could ban Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa from the ringside. The SmackDown General Manager, who is known for being sagacious, might make sure nothing goes wrong in this high-stakes match under his watch.

Aldis could also ban The Bloodline from the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event if Randy Orton triumphs over Tama Tonga on SmackDown and goes on to face Gunther in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.